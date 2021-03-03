Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

INN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INN traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. 1,097,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,482. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

