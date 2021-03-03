Sumo Logic (SUMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sumo Logic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SUMO opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUMO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

