Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Earns “NA” Rating from Evercore ISI

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “na” rating restated by Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$73.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.85.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,786. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. The company has a market cap of C$37.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.46. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$35.43 and a 12-month high of C$63.95.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total transaction of C$845,849.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,115,010.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

