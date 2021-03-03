Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at Evercore

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Evercore from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s current price.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. CSFB lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.85.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$63.15. 1,479,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,175. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.43.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total value of C$845,849.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,115,010.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

