Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Down 5.8%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 176,819,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 660,593,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 7.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.