Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 11.3%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.22 and last traded at $38.72. 2,971,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,340,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $3,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $1,131,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,546,107 shares of company stock valued at $147,454,906 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,606 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,240,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,257,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at $93,219,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after acquiring an additional 210,099 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 387,006 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

