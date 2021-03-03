SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Down 10.3%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.80. 2,629,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 1,225,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STKL shares. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

