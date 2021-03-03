Sunrise Resources plc (SRES.L) (LON:SRES) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Sunrise Resources plc (SRES.L) (LON:SRES) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources plc (SRES.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 8,626,763 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 12.07.

About Sunrise Resources plc (SRES.L) (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

