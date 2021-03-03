Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Sunrun posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunrun.

Several equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

RUN traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,319. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.40. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,534.38 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

