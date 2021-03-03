Super Zero Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0996 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $30.78 million and $1.90 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.06 or 0.03133205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Elevate (ELE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,171,530 coins and its circulating supply is 309,016,132 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars.

