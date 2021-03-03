Suretly 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,086.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $35,830.04 and approximately $1,086.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00059212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00778710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00031566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “



