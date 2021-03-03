Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) were down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 1,464,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,291,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $344.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.

In related news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,723,405 shares of company stock valued at $31,048,035. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Surface Oncology by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,448,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

