Surgery Partners (SGRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Surgery Partners to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SGRY stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $42.87.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

