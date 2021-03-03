SuRo Capital (SSSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SSSS opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

