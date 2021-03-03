SushiSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $821.75 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $821.75 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $17.88 or 0.00035100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.44 or 0.00790159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00028204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00062614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00045886 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003997 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 202,215,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

