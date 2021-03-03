Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the January 28th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 299.7 days.

Shares of SZKMF stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. 680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

