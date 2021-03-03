SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMRX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,999,000. THB Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,014,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 181,391 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 174,464 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 450,699 shares during the period. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

