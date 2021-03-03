SVB Leerink Boosts Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target to $54.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.61 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $802,465.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,112.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,990.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,638,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Inogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.