SVB Leerink Increases Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $250.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $212.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

