SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BOLT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,900 shares.

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edgar Engleman bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000 in the last 90 days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

