SVB Leerink Lowers Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $53.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.53% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of RCUS traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. 1,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,642. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 57,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

