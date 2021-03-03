Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the January 28th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SEHCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 394,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,055. Sweet Earth has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Sweet Earth Company Profile

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

