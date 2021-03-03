Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the January 28th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SEHCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 394,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,055. Sweet Earth has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.55.
