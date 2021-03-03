Swerve (SWRV) Market Capitalization Tops $13.12 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swerve has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.68 or 0.00480280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00073620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00078778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00082770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00054955 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.52 or 0.00487724 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,617,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,103,417 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

