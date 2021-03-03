Swingby Market Cap Hits $88.83 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Swingby token can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $88.83 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.19 or 0.00481413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00073069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00078197 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00083522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.37 or 0.00485680 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,079,529 tokens. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars.

