Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SZLMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SZLMY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

