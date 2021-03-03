Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SZLMY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SZLMY traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

