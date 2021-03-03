Swiss National Bank Acquires New Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Celldex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $18,538,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $11,864,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 91.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 379,144 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,487,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDX opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.96.

In other news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $387,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

