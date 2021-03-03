Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of PDF Solutions worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 633,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 154,227 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,606,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 106,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 24,128 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PDFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CJS Securities cut PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $655.68 million, a P/E ratio of -71.60 and a beta of 1.53. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

