Swiss National Bank Buys 4,825 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of AudioCodes worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $943.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

