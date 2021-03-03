Swiss National Bank Buys New Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Koppers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $735.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.