Swiss National Bank Buys New Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $307,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNDX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

