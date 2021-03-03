Swiss National Bank Buys Shares of 152,525 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 152,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of SunOpta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in SunOpta by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,567,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 187,069 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,020,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 27,597 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 692,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 401,052 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 421,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

NASDAQ STKL opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.