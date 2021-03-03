Swiss National Bank Buys Shares of 21,900 Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,755,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,224,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average of $80.29. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total value of $518,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 95,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $6,176,596.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,538,362 shares of company stock valued at $115,224,174 in the last 90 days.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

