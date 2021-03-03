Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,695 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,013,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,839,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,380.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

