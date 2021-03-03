Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of SI-BONE worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $2,171,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 207,049 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $971,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $94,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,933,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

