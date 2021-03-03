Swiss National Bank Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Ichor worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 283.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

