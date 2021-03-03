Swiss National Bank Invests $1.67 Million in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of Docebo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,961,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,140,000.
Shares of Docebo stock opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $68.00.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
