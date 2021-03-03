Swiss National Bank Invests $1.67 Million in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of Docebo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,961,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,140,000.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

DCBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

