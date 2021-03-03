Swiss National Bank Invests $1.82 Million in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in BigCommerce by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $8,269,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

BIGC stock opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.50 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.68.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

