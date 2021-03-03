Swiss National Bank Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 431.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

