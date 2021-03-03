Swiss National Bank Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. JDC JSC L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $161,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $25.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148 over the last 90 days.

RXT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

