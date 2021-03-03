Swiss National Bank Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Frequency Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FREQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FREQ. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 16,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $910,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,855,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,556 shares of company stock valued at $7,486,750. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

FREQ stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

