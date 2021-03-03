Swiss National Bank Makes New $2 Million Investment in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Lumber Liquidators as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth about $2,429,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth about $1,094,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 106.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $687.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

