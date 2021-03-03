Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Protagonist Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 414,517 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

PTGX opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTGX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

