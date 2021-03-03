Swiss National Bank Purchases 26,200 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 106.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Replimune Group worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on REPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

REPL opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,354,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,267,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $8,808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,885 shares of company stock valued at $31,121,619 in the last ninety days. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

