Swiss National Bank Purchases New Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.06% of Kymera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $489,584.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,834.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

