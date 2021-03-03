Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 247,500 Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 247,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Vaxart as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,031,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 70,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $781.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

