Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Alphatec as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,368,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphatec by 2,661.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,930 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $64,174.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,981.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.