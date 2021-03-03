Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,542,000.

BALY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bally’s from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s stock opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -145.93 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

