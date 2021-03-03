Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Keros Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KROS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,741,916.79. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,141 over the last ninety days.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

