Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Personalis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Personalis by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 436,708 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,073,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,705 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,671 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $14,788,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $86,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,593.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSNL stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

